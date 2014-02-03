LONDON Feb 3 A two-year slide in British car
insurance premiums is bottoming out and prices could rebound in
2014 as insurers realise they overestimated the impact of a
crackdown on fake injury claims, the head of insurer LV said.
LV Chief Executive Mike Rogers said the plummeting cost of
insuring a car was "unsustainable" because insurers had expected
claims costs to drop more sharply and therefore slashed premiums
too aggressively.
"Rates appear to have stopped falling... we should see rates
start to creep up again," he told Reuters.
Legal reforms aimed at tackling a so-called compensation
culture in Britain has cut the incidence of false personal
injury claims, leading insurers to cut estimated payouts.
This, alongside greater competition as more customers
started using price comparison websites to buy insurance, has
helped drive a hard drop in premiums.
According to the Association of British Insurers (ABI),
overall car insurance premiums fell 9 percent over the last
year. LV said in a trading statement on Monday its gross written
premiums fell almost 8 percent in 2013, despite growth in
customer numbers.
Rogers added that prolonged wet weather and storms
throughout the last quarter of 2013 would have limited impact on
insurers' financial results as the year as a whole saw benign
weather conditions, despite a stormy December.
"Weather related losses are entirely within what is
expected," he said.