UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS Jan 31 LVMH Chief Executive Bernard Arnault warned on Thursday that the euro risked appreciating this year against other major currencies and could hurt business.
"A rise of the euro is predictable and therefore risks having an impact on business," Arnault said, adding this meant the group might have to increase prices in 2013. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Christian Plumb)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources