* LVMH says case unrelated to Bazire's functions at company
* Shares down 6.5 pct but analysts cite macro factors
* Bazire lawyer says will show he's not involved
PARIS, Sept 22 An executive and director at the
world's biggest luxury goods maker LVMH was placed
under investigation on Thursday in an inquiry into alleged
kickbacks paid to politicians from arms sales to Pakistan.
Nicolas Bazire, also a personal friend of President Nicolas
Sarkozy and a past government aide, was arrested on Wednesday
over allegations that he took delivery of kickbacks in the
so-called "Karachi Affair".
His involvement was further sign of how closely the worlds
of French business and politics intersect, with its government
and financial elites often rubbing shoulders at the same top
schools and then later jumping between public and private
sectors.
The case involves alleged commissions linked to submarine
sales to Pakistan that prosecutors believe helped finance the
presidential campaign of former prime minister Edouard Balladur
in 1995, when Bazire was his chief of staff.
Bazire, who was a witness to Sarkozy's wedding with Carla
Bruni in 2008, is also a longtime lieutenant of LVMH boss
Bernard Arnault. He runs the luxury tycoon's private holding
company Groupe Arnault and sits on the executive board of LVMH,
in charge of development and acquisitions.
Arnault, France's wealthiest man and also regarded as a
friend of Sarkozy, has many friends in the world of politics.
Patrick Ouart, a former French magistrate and justice advisor to
Balladur, is a member of LVMH's executive committee as advisor
to Arnault.
LVMH on Thursday distanced itself from the affair.
"This matter has strictly no link and no relation to the
functions M. Bazire holds at LVMH," a spokesman for LVMH said,
adding that Bazire was under no travel restrictions from French
investigators.
NOT INVOLVED
Shares in the owner of brands including clothing and leather
goods maker Louis Vuitton and champagne maker Moet & Chandon
were down 6.3 percent, though analysts blamed a wider rout in
luxury goods stocks.
Bazire's lawyer Jean-Yves Lienard said his client would be
able to explain himself soon.
"A hearing shortly will show that he (Bazire) is absolutely
not involved, whether in the conception or in the implementation
of these contracts, at whatever level," Lienard said.
He added that at no point was the name of Nicolas Sarkozy
mentioned by anybody.
Another friend of the French president, Thierry Gaubert, was
placed under investigation on Wednesday on suspicion that he
carried cash kickbacks from the submarine sales back to France
in suitcases.
Bazire, a graduate from the prestigious ENA school, the
French establishment alma mater, built up a powerful address
book within both political and business circles.
After his time as head of cabinet of Balladur between 1993
and 1995, Bazir joined the bank Rothschild & Cie in charge of
mergers and acquisitions. Bazire also sits on the board of
French retailer Carrefour as a non-independent
director. Groupe Arnault and Colony together own 14 percent of
Carrefour.
