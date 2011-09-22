PARIS, Sept 22 Nicolas Bazire, a director of French luxury goods group LVMH , was placed under investigation on Thursday in an inquiry into alleged kickbacks paid to politicians from arms sales to Pakistan.

Bazire, a personal friend of President Nicolas Sarkozy and a past government aide, had been arrested on Wednesday over allegations that he received delivery of the kickbacks in the so-called "Karachi Affair".

The case involves alleged commissions linked to submarine sales to Pakistan that prosecutors believe helped finance the presidential campaign of former prime minister Edouard Balladur in 1995, when Bazire was his chief of staff.

Bazire is also a longtime lieutenant of LVMH boss Bernard Arnault, and runs the luxury tycoon's private holding company the Groupe Arnault. (Reporting by Gerard Bon)