PARIS, Sept 22 Nicolas Bazire, a director of
French luxury goods group LVMH , was placed under
investigation on Thursday in an inquiry into alleged kickbacks
paid to politicians from arms sales to Pakistan.
Bazire, a personal friend of President Nicolas Sarkozy and a
past government aide, had been arrested on Wednesday over
allegations that he received delivery of the kickbacks in the
so-called "Karachi Affair".
The case involves alleged commissions linked to submarine
sales to Pakistan that prosecutors believe helped finance the
presidential campaign of former prime minister Edouard Balladur
in 1995, when Bazire was his chief of staff.
Bazire is also a longtime lieutenant of LVMH boss Bernard
Arnault, and runs the luxury tycoon's private holding company
the Groupe Arnault.
