* LVMH controls 98.09 percent of Bulgari
* Gets 31.31 percent shares from minority shareholders
By Elena Berton
PARIS, Sept 23 LVMH (LVMH.PA), the world's
biggest luxury group, said on Friday it controls 98.09 percent
of Italy's Bulgari BULG.MI after minority shareholders
tendered their shares as part of its 3.7 billion euro ($5
billion) offer for the high-end jeweler.
The deal will double LVMH's watch and jewelry business to
make up around 10 percent of its sales and about 6 percent of
operating profit, according to analysts.
LVMH said that it had received 31.31 percent Bulgari shares
from minority shareholders as of Friday, the deadline for its
offer.
In March, the jeweler's main shareholder, the Bulgari
family, traded its 50.4 percent stake for a 3.5 percent stake
in LVMH, while minority shareholders were offered 12.15 euros
per share in cash.
Bulgari, established in 1884, had long been seen as a
potential takeover target before LVMH's offer.
($1 = 0.740 Euros)
(Reporting By Elena Berton; Editing By Gerald E. McCormick)