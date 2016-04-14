UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS, April 14 LVMH Chief Executive Bernard Arnault said on Thursday that total sales at fashion and cosmetics brand Christian Dior, the luxury group's parent company, could reach more than 5 billion euros ($5.63 billion) this year.
"The sales of Dior are starting to become quite significant... they could be more than 5 billion euros in 2016," Arnault told shareholders at LVMH's annual general meeting in Paris.
Dior Couture, the fashion division of the brand, on Tuesday published a 1 percent drop in reported sales to 429 million euros in the three months to March 31, hit by a drop in tourist numbers in Paris and several major Asian markets.
A year ago, Christian Dior Couture's sales growth during the period was above 20 percent in reported terms. ($1 = 0.8880 euros) (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.