By Nina Sovich
| April 10
April 10 The cool, modernist lines and sober
mien of Christian Dior's new fashion director offer a
clean break from the way out shows and wayward behaviour of his
predecessor, but he faces a challenge to restore the legendary
French couturier's lustre.
Raf Simons, who comes from fashion house Jil Sander and
leans toward clean, minimalist fashion, promises to offer a more
restrained approach than John Galliano, who was fired for making
anti-semitic remarks.
The blue button-down shirts and wool-blend sweaters Simons
often favours contrast sharply with the artistic enfant terrible
Galliano, who admitted drug and alchohol addiction and once
caused uproar with a show based on the clothes of homeless
people.
"Simons will inject Dior with a sense of modernity, poise
and drama, making it relevant once again," Harriet Quick,
fashion features director of Vogue UK, said by email.
The search for a new designer, which in this case took more
than a year, is never simple in part because fashion houses are
looking for someone who can wed their own artistic vision with
the history of the house.
Chanel's Karl Lagerfeld, for example, is revered because he
manages to introduce leather pants and motorcycle jackets into
his collection while retaining the spirit of Coco Chanel with
white ribbing and the occasional quilted jacket.
Belgian Simons will be tasked with the same job at Dior, a
house founded after World War II on the idea that women should
deck themselves in reams of expensive fabric.
And while the connection between that and his minimalistic
work at Jil Sander is not clear, fashion insiders pointed to the
fact Simons' recent work had a distinctly mid-century feel,
exploring fifties and sixties Parisian styles.
This respect for the past could be enough to steer him
through the first few years at Dior when a new designer has to
find his footing and the critics can be merciless.
BIG EXPECTATIONS
Simons, however, is facing huge pressure to perform in the
knowledge that he was not first choice for the job. Dior
conducted exploratory talks with more high-profile rivals
ranging from Marc Jacobs, head designer at Louis Vuitton, to
Alber Elbaz of Lanvin.
Also Middle Eastern and Asian buyers have become fond
Galliano's generous use of fabric an color and management is
known to keep a close eye on artistic operations.
In February, when speculation about Galliano's succession
was still rife, Lagerfeld told Reuters he did not envy the
person who would be chosen to fill the former Dior star's shoes.
Huge expectations, a meddling management style and a list of
predecessors with enough star power to cast a shadow over any
newcomer, no matter how well-established, made running Dior's
creative operations one of the toughest jobs in fashion, said
Lagerfeld.
Lagerfeld, who was speaking during a day as guest editor for
free newspaper Metro in Paris, had predicted Dior required a
designer with the pulling power of a star.
The stakes are high because in many ways Christian Dior,
part of the luxury goods empire of billionaire LVMH
chief Bernard Arnault, has become the public face of the group.
While LVMH's iconic Louis Vuitton brand accounts for more
than half of its operating profit, it is the splashy Dior
commercials featuring a rapidly disrobing Charlize Theron for
which LVMH is increasingly known.
LVMH also makes much of its link to Dior's haute couture
line, noting in its annual report that customers' association
with haute couture, where dresses woven in silver and fur can
cost more than $25,000, was vital to the sale of Dior perfumes.
"Dior is the jewel in the crown of the LVMH empire," said
Vogue's Quick.
