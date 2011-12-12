PARIS Dec 12 LVMH will announce a management reshuffle within its stable of luxury brands this week which will see the head of fashion brand Fendi, Michael Burke, take the helm of jeweller Bulgari, an industry source said on Monday.

As part of LVMH's acquisition of Bulgari, completed over the summer, Bulgari Chief Executive Francesco Trapani took over the chairmanship of LVMH's watch and jewellery division and was expected to be replaced eventually as head of the jeweller.

LVMH, the world's biggest luxury group, will also announce that Pietro Beccari, executive vice president, marketing and communications at Louis Vuitton, will become CEO of Fendi, the same source said, confirming a report on the two moves published by Women's Wear Daily on Monday.

A spokesman for LVMH declined to comment.

Burke is credited with having turned once family-owned Fendi into a tightly run luxury brand and will be expected to apply the same skills as head of Bulgari, WWD said.

"What was said in the report is true," the source said.

Burke, a long-time LVMH lieutnant, started working for the group in the 1980s. His positions within LVMH include president of Dior in the U.S. and Louis Vuitton North American head as well as Christian Dior Couture chief operating officer.

Beccari, who is leaving Louis Vuitton to head Fendi, is also chairman of Berluti, LVMH's luxury shoe brand, which will unveil its first ready-to-wear collection in January at Paris Fashion Week.

LVMH shares, which have lost 7 percent since Jan. 1, were down 0.7 percent by 1035 GMT at 113.70 euros.

The nomination of a replacement for designer John Galliano is still awaited. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt, Editing by Mark Potter)