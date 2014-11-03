UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS Nov 3 LVMH said on Monday it would redistribute the Hermes shares it owns to LVMH shareholders on Dec. 17 as part of a dispute-ending agrement between the two luxury groups in September.
LVMH, the world's biggest luxury group and owner of fashion brands Dior and Louis Vuitton, also said that it would pay an interim cash dividend of 1.25 euros per share on Dec. 4.
In September, LVMH agreed to offload its stake in Hermes to end hostility between the two groups that started in 2010 when LVMH revealed it had started building a holding in Hermes, a move its smaller rival regarded as hostile.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources