SINGAPORE May 17 L Capital Asia, a private
equity fund backed by LVMH, said on Thursday it has
appointed retail industry veteran Uday Mehra as managing
director.
Mehra has spent the last 20 years developing retail brands
such as Tommy Hilfiger and Nike, the fund said in a statement.
Over the last five years, he helped to expand Tommy Hilfiger
in Southeast Asia, building a retail franchise business in
countries such as Indonesia and Thailand.
L Capital provides growth equity to private companies and
help them build their brands.
