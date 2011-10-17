PARIS Oct 18LVMH , the world's biggest
luxury group, is set to post strong third-quarter sales growth
figures on Tuesday a week after sector peer Burberry
said it saw no sign of a slowdown.
LVMH, maker of Louis Vuitton handbags, Mumm champagne and
Hennessy cognac, is expected to report like-for-like sales
growth of at least 12 percent for the three months to Sept. 30,
based on forecasts from five analysts.
The French group is expected to have benefited from
contributions from Italian jeweller Bulgari, which it bought
earlier this year and whose results will be consolidated for the
first time.
Few analysts expect LVMH to warn of difficult times ahead,
as luxury stocks including LVMH have recovered since a sell-off
in late September and early October that was sparked by fears
the sector could be hit by a spending slump.
Worries that the euro zone debt crisis could push the world
back into recession combined with concern that emerging markets
such as China, the engine of growth for the industry, could
suffer an economic slowdown.
But the luxury sector has partially recovered since, lifted
by a stock market rally, while the most recent comments about
the sector have been bullish.
British luxury goods group Burberry said last week it had
seen "consistent strong brand momentum and business growth" and
that there was no evidence of a slowdown so far.
The company best known for its camel, red and black check
textile pattern, said it would press ahead with its expansion
plans, though it was ready to adjust should signs of a big drop
in spending emerge.
Consultancy Bain & Co said on Monday that the growth outlook
for the global luxury goods industry in 2011 was now stronger
than it was in spring, despite worries about economic
conditions.
