(Removes erroneous reference to Mumm in second paragraph)

By Astrid Wendlandt

PARIS Oct 18LVMH , the world's biggest luxury group, is set to post strong third-quarter sales growth figures on Tuesday a week after sector peer Burberry said it saw no sign of a slowdown.

LVMH, maker of Louis Vuitton handbags and Hennessy cognac, is expected to report like-for-like sales growth of at least 12 percent for the three months to Sept. 30, based on forecasts from five analysts.

The French group is expected to have benefited from contributions from Italian jeweller Bulgari, which it bought earlier this year and whose results will be consolidated for the first time.

Few analysts expect LVMH to warn of difficult times ahead, as luxury stocks including LVMH have recovered since a sell-off in late September and early October that was sparked by fears the sector could be hit by a spending slump.

Worries that the euro zone debt crisis could push the world back into recession combined with concern that emerging markets such as China, the engine of growth for the industry, could suffer an economic slowdown.

But the luxury sector has partially recovered since, lifted by a stock market rally, while the most recent comments about the sector have been bullish.

British luxury goods group Burberry said last week it had seen "consistent strong brand momentum and business growth" and that there was no evidence of a slowdown so far.

The company best known for its camel, red and black check textile pattern, said it would press ahead with its expansion plans, though it was ready to adjust should signs of a big drop in spending emerge.

Consultancy Bain & Co said on Monday that the growth outlook for the global luxury goods industry in 2011 was now stronger than it was in spring, despite worries about economic conditions. (Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)