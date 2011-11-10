* LVMH acquires dial maker ArteCad for undisclosed sum
* Part of trend among watchmakers to buy out suppliers
* Demand for Swiss watches remains strong, particularly in
Asia
By Astrid Wendlandt
PARIS, Nov 10 LVMH, the world's
biggest luxury group, has acquired Swiss watch dial maker
ArteCad in the latest sign that watch makers are racing to
acquire watch parts providers to secure supplies and meet strong
demand.
No financial details of the deal were provided.
LVMH, which owns brands Tag Heuer, Zenith and Hublot, is one
of many luxury watchmakers stepping up investment in production
as demand shows no sign of weakness in spite of the global
economic uncertainty, particularly in Asian markets.
Like other watch makers, LVMH is also keen to reduce its
dependence on external providers of movements and watch parts
such as those controlled by Switzerland's Swatch Group,
the world's biggest watch group.
Swatch Group again this week threatened to cut supplies of
watch movement to competitors. Swatch has been
complaining in recent years that many of its luxury rivals
invested too much in big advertising campaigns featuring sports
and movie stars and too little in production.
"This transaction will enable LVMH to further reinforce its
industrial integration in watch-making and guarantee its
independence in the strategic area of watch dials," the French
group said in a statement on Thursday.
ArteCad, which was founded in 1885, employs 215 staff in
Tramelan, Switzerland and produces more than 350,000 watch dials
a year. The group said the company would continue to supply
other clients aside from LVMH.
In July, LVMH's star luxury brand Louis Vuitton announced
the acquisition of Swiss watch manufacturer La Fabrique du
Temps, its partner since 2007, for an undisclosed amount.
Earlier this year, rival PPR gained brands
Girard-Perregaux and JeanRichard as well as a manufacturer of
high-end movements when it took control of Sowind Group.
