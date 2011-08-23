NEW YORK/PARIS Aug 23 U.S. designer Marc
Jacobs is in talks with LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton
(LVMH.PA) to replace John Galliano as the creative director of
its Christian Dior fashion house, according to a report in
Women's Wear Daily.
Jacobs, who is currently the top designer at Louis Vuitton
-- also part of LVMH -- in turn could be replaced there by
Phoebe Philo, the creative head at Celine, another component of
the French luxury conglomerate's stable, WWD reported on
Monday, citing sources.
Meetings are set to take place in Paris this week between
Dior officials and legal representatives for Jacobs, WWD
reported.
Representatives for LVMH and Marc Jacobs' Paris office
declined to comment.
Dior has not had a creative leader since LVMH fired
designer John Galliano in March after a video surfaced of him
making anti-Semitic comments at a Parisian bar.
Galliano, who blamed stress and alcoholism for the
outburst, stood trial in June in Paris on charges of
anti-Semitic behavior. The court is set to deliver its ruling
on Sept. 8. [ID:nLDE75L1X4]
(Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York and Caroline Jacobs and
Gwenaelle Barzic in Paris, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)