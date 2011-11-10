PARIS Nov 10 LVMH, the world's biggest luxury group, on Thursday said it had acquired ArteCard, a supplier of Swiss watch dials.

No financial details of the deal were provided. LVMH and luxury rival PPR have been stepping up investment in watch parts and watch makers to help secure supplies and satisfy growing demand, particularly from Asian markets.

"This transaction will enable LVMH to further reinforce its industrial integration in watch-making and guarantee its independence in the strategic area of watch dials," the French group said in a statement.

In July, LVMH's star luxury brand Louis Vuitton announced the acquisition of Swiss watch manufacturer La Fabrique du Temps for an undisclosed amount. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Christian Plumb)