PARIS May 26 French luxury goods group LVMH said on Tuesday it was in exclusive negotiations with Amaury Group to buy French daily newspaper Le Parisien.

LVMH, which already owns economic daily Les Echos, said the acquisition was subject to consideration by the Amaury works council and was conditional upon approval by the relevant competition authorities.

"This well-known and respected publication would make a material contribution to our group through its strong complementarity with our current titles," Les Echos group Chief Executive Francis Morel said. (Reporting By John Irish; editing by Ingrid Melander)