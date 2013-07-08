PARIS, July 8 LVMH, the world's biggest luxury group, on Monday said it had acquired 80 percent of Italian fashion house Loro Piana for 2 billion euros ($2.57 billion).

The French group said the deal gave all of Loro Piana an enterprise value of 2.7 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7773 euros) (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Christian Plumb)