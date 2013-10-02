PARIS Oct 2 Star designer Marc Jacobs is leaving Louis Vuitton as artistic director, a source close to the French fashion brand's parent LVMH,, the world's biggest luxury group, said on Wednesday.

Since joining the group in 1997, Jacobs has steered Vuitton's growth into a global luxury brand which generates more than 7 billion euros ($9.46 billion) of revenues a year and half of LVMH's operating profits.

"Marc Jacobs is leaving Vuitton and will focus on his own brand," the source said on condition of anonymity.

The Marc Jacobs fashion brand, which is controlled by LVMH, is one of the fastest growing labels within the French group's fashion and leather goods division.

(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt and Pascale Denis; Editing by Brian Love)