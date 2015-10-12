PARIS Oct 12 The fashion and leather division
of luxury industry leader LVMH posted like-for-like
third-quarter sales growth of 3 percent on Monday, marking a
slowdown broadly anticipated by investors.
The unit, the biggest profit and revenue contributor at
LVMH, had surprised the market with forecast-beating 10 percent
sales growth in the second quarter to June.
Overall, the group that owns Hennessy cognac and Louis
Vuitton fashion brands generated third-quarter like-for-like
revenue growth of 7 percent, slightly higher than some analysts
expected.
(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)