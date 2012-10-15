PARIS Oct 15 LVMH on Monday posted comparable third-quarter sales growth of 6 percent as resilience in champagne, cognac and cosmetics helped compensate for slower growth at the luxury group's watch, fashion and leather units.

The world's No. 1 luxury group which owns Louis Vuitton said revenue in the three months to Sept. 30 totalled 6.9 billion euros ($8.93 billion).

That compared with expectations of 6.875 billion euros and like-for-like forecast growth of 7 percent based on a Reuters poll of 8 analysts.

The group's third-quarter performance highlights a continued slowdown as it compares with revenue growth of 8 percent in the second quarter and 12 percent for the first three months of the year.

But the Paris-based group which owns Moet & Chandon champagne, Hennessy cognac and fashion brands Celine, Fendi and Kenzo said it remained confident for 2012 "despite an economic slowdown in Europe." ($1 = 0.7730 euros) (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt and Pascale Denis; Editing by Christian Plumb)