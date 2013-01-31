* Louis Vuitton to slow expansion
* Arnault warns strong euro could hurt business
* Says no plan to change Dior/LVMH shareholder structure
By Astrid Wendlandt
PARIS, Jan 31 Louis Vuitton, the world's biggest
luxury brand in terms of sales, is planning to dampen its
expansion worldwide and focus on high-end products to preserve
its exclusive image, said Bernard Arnault, chief executive of
parent LVMH.
Arnault said publicly for the first time that the brand's
wide footprint risked making it too commonplace, and analysts
said the decision explained the recent drop in sales growth at
Louis Vuitton in recent quarters.
Louis Vuitton, which generates more than half of LVMH's
operating profit, has been opening shops in the past decade in
places as remote as Mongolia. It is now in 50 countries with
more than 460 shops and generates more than 7 billion euros in
annual sales.
"The group's strategy now is to limit store openings,"
Arnault said at the group's annual results presentation. "We
want to focus on leather products with high value added."
Louis Vuitton, which is known for its LV-embossed handbags,
has started offering customers made-to-order bags in exotic
skins and created invitation-only spaces in its shops.
Instead of opening new boutiques, he said, Louis Vuitton
will expand existing ones, as well as offer customers a more
personal relationship.
Arnault said Louis Vuitton, which recently launched a major
television ad campaign, was not planning to open boutiques in
second and third-tier cities in China to "avoid becoming too
commonplace."
Analysts said Arnault's comments mean Louis Vuitton would
probably not open shops for some time, a strategy that helped
boost revenues in the past.
"This means that short-term growth should be more moderate,
as we have started to experience for a few quarters," said
luxury analyst at Exane BNP Paribas Luca Solca.
"But the good news is that their expectations on China are
good, and that the fourth quarter has started to show an
acceleration on the third quarter, albeit a modest one."
MIXED PICTURE AHEAD
Arnault warned that an appreciation of the euro in 2013
could hurt the group's business and implied Louis Vuitton could
raise prices. Louis Vuitton increased its prices in Europe in
October. Arnault said he was confident LVMH would increase its
turnover despite Europe's uncertain economic environment.
He said the outlook for the global economy in 2013 was good,
helped by expectations of 2 percent GDP growth in the United
States and 8 percent growth in China.
The group's results follow concerns raised earlier this
month by No. 2 luxury goods maker Richemont about the
pace of growth in China, the industry's biggest engine of
growth.
The luxury goods sector suffered from a slowdown in demand
in China in the second half of the 2012 due to the leadership
change and a crackdown on gifts to officials, but industry
executives said market trends had improved in recent weeks.
British luxury brand Burberry, which was one of the
first major brands to warn about worsening trading conditions in
China in September, said earlier this month consumer sentiment
there had improved.
China's New Year falls this year in February as opposed to
January last year, affecting year-end demand and results in
2012, luxury brands have said.
In 2012, LVMH made a profit from recurring operations of
5.921 billion euros ($8.04 billion) on revenue of 28.1 billion
euros, broadly in line with market forecasts.
The French group said sales rose 8 percent in the last three
months of the year on a like-for-like basis, after the previous
quarter's 6 percent expansion.
Like-for-like growth at the group's fashion and leather
unit, which includes Louis Vuitton, came in at 5 percent in the
fourth quarter, as during the preceding three months.
LVMH did not publish growth figures for Louis Vuitton,
saying said the brand enjoyed "double digit growth" in 2012.
CELINE AND BERLUTI
Referring to Celine, much smaller in size than Louis
Vuitton, Arnault said that the work of creative director Phoebe
Philo appealed to customers worldwide and that the French luxury
brand produced "exceptional results."
Shoe brand Berluti, which last year launched its first
ready-to-wear men's collection by former Zegna designer
Alessandro Sartori, will invest in widening its network of
shops, Arnault said.
Arnault said the loss-making brand, which is headed by his
son, Antoine, had the potential to generate several hundred
thousands of euros in sales and become profitable in three
years.
LVMH is stepping up investment in menswear, as is its rival
PPR, with its acquisition of Italian tailor Brioni to
tap demand in Asia and position itself for future growth in
emerging markets.
The group's wines and spirit division, which makes Hennessy
cognac, also improved in the fourth quarter with like-for-like
sales up 9 percent against 6 percent in the third quarter.
The group proposed an increase of 12 percent of its annual
dividend to 2.9 euros a share.
LVMH, which is controlled by separately listed Christian
Dior through a 41 percent holding, has no plans to
change its shareholder structure, Arnault said.