* LVMH Q4 comparable sales up 5 percent vs expectations 2-3
pct
* Louis Vuitton enjoys strong year-end helped by new
products
* Cognac sales in China to remain weak in Q1 but rebound in
H2
(Recasts, adds detail, management comments)
By Astrid Wendlandt
PARIS, Feb 3 Louis Vuitton's successful
renaissance under star designer Nicolas Ghesquiere boosted sales
growth at LVMH's flagship luxury brand and helped the
group post stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter sales.
Louis Vuitton, under the creative stewardship of Ghesquiere
since Nov. 2013, enjoyed a strong year-end and is trading well,
helped by new products and buoyant trading in the United States,
LVMH Chief Executive Bernard Arnault said on Tuesday.
The group's fashion and leather division, its biggest in
terms of sales, and of which Louis Vuitton represents more than
three quarters of revenues, saw comparable sales pick up to 4
percent in the fourth quarter, up from 2 percent the previous
three months.
"Overall, a very good set of results, giving the sense that
the "cure" at Louis Vuitton is working," Luca Solca, analyst at
Exane BNP Paribas said. "I expect the anniversary collection has
supported sales and traffic in the stores and "surprised"
clients - as Mr Arnault said - which is always the ultimate
goal."
Analysts had expected comparable sales at the fashion and
leather division, which contributes more than half of LVMH's
operating profits, to remain relatively flat.
Overall, LVMH posted stronger-than-expected comparable
fourth-quarter sales growth of 5 percent, beating market
expectations of around 2-3 percent.
Arnault said fashion brands Celine and Givenchy continued to
be successful while Louis Vuitton's profitability remained at
"exceptional levels" in the fourth quarter, he added without
providing details.
LVMH's fashion and leather unit's operating profit rose 2
percent to 3.19 billion euros last year, while the group's total
profit from recurring operations fell 5 percent to 5.71 billion
euros, hit by difficulties at its cognac and watch businesses.
The group's performance was dented by a continued drop in
cognac sales in China, once its strongest-growing market, hit by
anti-corruption measures as well as riots in Hong Kong.
LVMH said it expected cognac sales in China to remain weak
in the first quarter of this year but to rebound at the end of
the second quarter and in the second half.
Operating profits from LVMH's wines and spirits unit, which
includes Hennessy cognac and Krug champagne, fell 16 percent
last year, on like-for-like sales down 3 percent.
Another dark spot was the group's biggest watch brand Tag
Heuer. Arnault last year appointed industry veteran Jean-Claude
Biver, head of the group's watch brand unit, to turn it around.
Tag Heuer's reorganisation and restructuring cast a shadow
over jeweller Bulgari which saw an increase in operating
profitability. Profits from LVMH's watch and jewellery recurring
operations fell 23 percent last year.
Last month, Cartier-owner Richemont said weak
luxury watch demand in Hong Kong and Macau halted sales growth
in the final quarter of 2014 while British luxury brand Burberry
said a fall in sales in Hong Kong in the final quarter
of 2014 could hit full-year profitability.
LVMH shares are up more than 8 percent since Jan.1 after
gaining more than 10 percent in 2014.
($1 = 0.8725 euros)
(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan and
Susan Thomas)