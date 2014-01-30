PARIS Jan 30 LVMH, the world's biggest luxury group, on Thursday posted an 8 percent rise in like-for-like full-year sales as buoyant duty-free and cosmetics revenue helped offset lower demand for cognac in China and Louis Vuitton handbags.

The group, which owns Hennessy cognac and fashion brand Dior, said comparable sales from fashion and leather, its biggest division, rose 5 percent in 2013, while combined revenue from travel retail and Sephora rose 17 percent.

LVMH also proposed raising its dividend by 7 percent to 3.10 euros a share after enjoying a 20 percent rise in free cash flow to 3 billion euros in 2013. (Editing by James Regan)