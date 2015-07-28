UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS, July 28 LVMH, the world's biggest luxury group, said on Tuesday its all-important fashion and leather goods division had seen double-digit like-for-like growth in the second quarter, driven in part by strong trading in Europe and the United States.
The performance, which beat market expectations of 5-6 percent sales growth for the period, contributed to the group's overall underlying revenue growth of 9 percent in the second quarter. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.