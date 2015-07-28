PARIS, July 28 LVMH, the world's biggest luxury group, said on Tuesday its all-important fashion and leather goods division had seen double-digit like-for-like growth in the second quarter, driven in part by strong trading in Europe and the United States.

The performance, which beat market expectations of 5-6 percent sales growth for the period, contributed to the group's overall underlying revenue growth of 9 percent in the second quarter. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)