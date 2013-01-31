PARIS Jan 31 LVMH aims to keep growing in 2013 despite Europe's uncertain economic environment, the world's biggest luxury group said on Thursday as it posted improved fourth-quarter results roughly in line with forecasts.

The French group said comparable fourth-quarter sales rose 8 percent in the last three months of the year, up from 6 percent during the previous three months to Sept.

"Despite an uncertain economic environment in Europe, LVMH is well equipped to continue its growth momentum across all business groups in 2013," it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt)