PARIS Oct 15 LVMH, the world's biggest luxury group, said on Wednesday third-quarter sales at its biggest division, fashion and leather, rose 2 percent.

The like-for-like gain marked an improvement on the previous April-June quarter, when the division's sales were little changed.

Sales at the perfume and cosmetics arm were up 11 percent in the third quarter, the group said, while watches and jewellery sales advanced 8 percent.

(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Laurence Frost)