PARIS Jan 30 LVMH Chief Executive Bernard Arnault said on Thursday that the profitability of the luxury group's flagship Louis Vuitton brand had not changed in 2013.

"The profitability of Louis Vuitton has remained unchanged," Arnault said at a press conference on the group's annual results. The profitability of Louis Vuitton had been a concern for investors in the past year. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt Editing by James Regan)