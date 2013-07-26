PARIS, July 26 French luxury group LVMH said it did not expect to be ready to launch Louis Vuitton's first perfume by the end of the year, an initiative expected to boost the brand's revenue.

"Not by the end of the year," LVMH Finance Director Jean-Jacques Guiony told investors on Friday in a conference call when asked about the timing of the perfume's launch. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)