PARIS Oct 15 LVMH on Wednesday said sales growth at its flagship Louis Vuitton brand was slightly below that of other brands in the main fashion and leather division, which saw like-for-like growth of 2 percent in the third quarter.

But the world's biggest luxury group said margins at Louis Vuitton, which accounts for more than half of group profits, remained stable in the three months ended Sept. 30. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Laurence Frost)