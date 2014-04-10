PARIS, April 10 LVMH said on Thursday that Louis Vuitton sales growth among Chinese customers in the first quarter was close to 10 percent within China and at a double-digit percentage level abroad.

"The Chinese customer is growing about double digit domestically and double digit in local currency outside China," LVMH Chief Financial Officer Jean-Jacques Guiony said on a conference call about the group's first-quarter sales.

The CFO added that Louis Vuitton sales to domestic customers in Europe also improved in the period. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)