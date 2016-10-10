PARIS Oct 10 Luxury goods giant LVMH on Monday posted a forecast-beating step-up in sales in the third quarter, helped by improved trading in major markets such as China and resilient demand in the United States.

LVMH, the first European luxury group to release figures for the three months to Sept. 30, said sales at constant currencies rose 6 percent, an improvement against growth of 4 percent in the second quarter to June and 3 percent in the first.

Analysts expected like-for-like sales growth of 3-4 percent for the third quarter. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Bate Felix)