UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS, April 18 LVMH Chief Financial Officer Jean-Jacques Guiony said the new Samaritaine store in central Paris will not open until the end of 2015 or early 2016 because of construction permit delays.
"There are uncertainties regarding the timetable because of appeals against the consent given to us by the city council," Guiony told shareholders at the luxury group's annual shareholder meeting on Thursday. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources