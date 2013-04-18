PARIS, April 18 LVMH Chief Financial Officer Jean-Jacques Guiony said the new Samaritaine store in central Paris will not open until the end of 2015 or early 2016 because of construction permit delays.

"There are uncertainties regarding the timetable because of appeals against the consent given to us by the city council," Guiony told shareholders at the luxury group's annual shareholder meeting on Thursday. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)