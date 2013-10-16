PARIS Oct 16 LVMH Chief Financial Officer Jean-Jacques Guiony said on Wednesday that growth at its flagship Louis Vuitton fashion brand was slightly below that of the group's fashion and leather division in the third quarter.

The brand accounts for the bulk of sales and profits at the division.

"The growth of Vuitton was slightly below the rest of the division," Guiony told analysts on a conference call. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)