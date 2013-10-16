UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS Oct 16 LVMH Chief Financial Officer Jean-Jacques Guiony said on Wednesday that growth at its flagship Louis Vuitton fashion brand was slightly below that of the group's fashion and leather division in the third quarter.
The brand accounts for the bulk of sales and profits at the division.
"The growth of Vuitton was slightly below the rest of the division," Guiony told analysts on a conference call. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources