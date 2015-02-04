(Recasts, add detail, background, analyst comment)
By Astrid Wendlandt
PARIS Feb 4 LVMH shares hit a record
high on Wednesday after sales rose more than expected, helped by
the revitalisation of the luxury group's flagship Louis Vuitton
brand under star designer Nicolas Ghesquiere.
LVMH founder and Chief Executive Bernard Arnault said on
Tuesday after reporting fourth-quarter sales there had been an
"excellent response" to Ghesquiere's work and Louis Vuitton's
margins were exceptionally high.
LVMH shares jumped more than 7 percent to 155
euros. By 1039 GMT, the shares were up 5.3 percent at 152.10
euros, valuing the fourth-biggest company in the French CAC 40
blue-chip index at 77.2 billion euros ($88.5 billion).
LVMH also said it received a boost from the United States
which was its strongest region in the fourth quarter for growth
in cognac and fashion sales, helping compensate for weakness in
China, and Hong Kong in particular.
Louis Vuitton is more than twice the size of Kering's
Gucci but it reacted faster than its Italian peer to
growing disaffection with brands that did not regularly surprise
customers with new styles and unexpected creative impulses.
In 2011, Arnault decided to change Louis Vuitton's top
managers after he sensed it needed to regain its waning
exclusivity after years of breakneck expansion which saw the
brand open shops in far-flung places such as Ulan Bator.
Arnault replaced Vuitton's charismatic leader Yves Carcelle
with little-known Jordi Constans. He became ill and was replaced
by Michael Burke, a trusted LVMH veteran. In 2013, Arnault
appointed his daughter Delphine as Burke's No. 2 and Ghesquiere
took over from Marc Jacobs as creative director.
Ghesquiere rejuvenated Louis Vuitton by creating a new logo,
a golden V embossed on belts, dresses and handbags. He produced
original models of handbags, many with complex woolen patterns,
in limited editions and costing more than 20,000 euros.
Louis Vuitton also received an image boost from celebrities
such as designers Christian Louboutin and Karl Lagerfeld and
architect Franck Ghery, who produced a series of monogram
handbags with unusual shapes. Lagerfeld designed a tote that
looked like a punching bag complete with chain handles.
"Nurtured well with product launches, the (Louis Vuitton)
monogram has resumed with growth," said Melanie Flouquet, luxury
goods analyst at JP Morgan Cazenove.
"It is a key brand differentiator in a product category,
handbags, that had gone too consensual, in our view, across most
brands with plain coloured leather offers. The logo is dead,
long live the logo."
Analysts said Arnault had shown a luxury brand could
successfully reinvent itself, even when it was the biggest in
the world, generating more than 7.5 billion euros in sales and
half of the company's profits.
Gucci has followed Vuitton with a strategy of regaining
exclusivity after years of mass production of 500 euro canvas
bags. But it only changed Gucci's leadership recently,
suggesting it may take months before there is an impact on the
brand's image and sales.
($1 = 0.8723 euros)
