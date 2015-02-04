(Recasts, add detail, background, analyst comment)

By Astrid Wendlandt

PARIS Feb 4 LVMH shares hit a record high on Wednesday after sales rose more than expected, helped by the revitalisation of the luxury group's flagship Louis Vuitton brand under star designer Nicolas Ghesquiere.

LVMH founder and Chief Executive Bernard Arnault said on Tuesday after reporting fourth-quarter sales there had been an "excellent response" to Ghesquiere's work and Louis Vuitton's margins were exceptionally high.

LVMH shares jumped more than 7 percent to 155 euros. By 1039 GMT, the shares were up 5.3 percent at 152.10 euros, valuing the fourth-biggest company in the French CAC 40 blue-chip index at 77.2 billion euros ($88.5 billion).

LVMH also said it received a boost from the United States which was its strongest region in the fourth quarter for growth in cognac and fashion sales, helping compensate for weakness in China, and Hong Kong in particular.

Louis Vuitton is more than twice the size of Kering's Gucci but it reacted faster than its Italian peer to growing disaffection with brands that did not regularly surprise customers with new styles and unexpected creative impulses.

In 2011, Arnault decided to change Louis Vuitton's top managers after he sensed it needed to regain its waning exclusivity after years of breakneck expansion which saw the brand open shops in far-flung places such as Ulan Bator.

Arnault replaced Vuitton's charismatic leader Yves Carcelle with little-known Jordi Constans. He became ill and was replaced by Michael Burke, a trusted LVMH veteran. In 2013, Arnault appointed his daughter Delphine as Burke's No. 2 and Ghesquiere took over from Marc Jacobs as creative director.

Ghesquiere rejuvenated Louis Vuitton by creating a new logo, a golden V embossed on belts, dresses and handbags. He produced original models of handbags, many with complex woolen patterns, in limited editions and costing more than 20,000 euros.

Louis Vuitton also received an image boost from celebrities such as designers Christian Louboutin and Karl Lagerfeld and architect Franck Ghery, who produced a series of monogram handbags with unusual shapes. Lagerfeld designed a tote that looked like a punching bag complete with chain handles.

"Nurtured well with product launches, the (Louis Vuitton) monogram has resumed with growth," said Melanie Flouquet, luxury goods analyst at JP Morgan Cazenove.

"It is a key brand differentiator in a product category, handbags, that had gone too consensual, in our view, across most brands with plain coloured leather offers. The logo is dead, long live the logo."

Analysts said Arnault had shown a luxury brand could successfully reinvent itself, even when it was the biggest in the world, generating more than 7.5 billion euros in sales and half of the company's profits.

Gucci has followed Vuitton with a strategy of regaining exclusivity after years of mass production of 500 euro canvas bags. But it only changed Gucci's leadership recently, suggesting it may take months before there is an impact on the brand's image and sales.

