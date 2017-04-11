PARIS, April 11 Shares in LVMH, the
world's biggest luxury goods group, hit a record high on Tuesday
after the French company reported a surge in first-quarter sales
that beat analysts' forecasts.
LVMH shares rose as much as 2.9 percent to an intraday
record high of 213.50 euros ($225.9). The stock was up by 2.3
percent at 212.15 euros by 0705 GMT, the top performer on
France's benchmark CAC-40 index, which was down 0.4
percent.
Other luxury goods stocks also rose, with Kering
up 1.1 percent. Hermes rose 0.9 percent to a record
high as well, while Richemont gained 0.8 percent.
LVMH reported a 15 percent year-on-year increase in first
quarter sales after the stock market had closed on Monday,
beating the consensus market forecast.
LVMH warned that its business environment remained
uncertain, given general political and macroeconomic concerns,
but analysts focused more on the strong sales.
"What was truly impressive though is that all divisions were
up double-digit, which was last seen in Q1, 2011," Deutsche Bank
analysts said in a note, keeping a "buy" rating on LVMH shares.
LVMH shares are up around 17 percent so far in 2017.
($1 = 0.9453 euros)
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Louise Heavens)