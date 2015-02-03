PARIS Feb 3 LVMH said its flagship brand Louis Vuitton was performing very well and had a "very good year-end," particularly thanks to the launch of new products and strong growth in the United States.

"Our objective is to increase desirability not necessarily sales or profitability," LVMH Chief Executive Bernard Arnault said about Louis Vuitton.

Separately, the group said cognac sales in China were likely to remain difficult in the first quarter but it expected a rebound at the end of second quarter and certainly in the second half of the year. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt, editing by Dominique Vidalon)