BASEL, Switzerland, March 18 Tag Heuer, French
luxury group LVMH's biggest watch brand, said on
Wednesday it plans to cut prices by between 7 percent and 13
percent in some markets following the recent appreciation of the
Swiss franc.
Tag Heuer added that it would refrain from raising prices in
the euro zone, Japan or Singapore.
There will be an average price reduction of 8 percent in
Switzerland, China, the United States, the Carribean, Central
America and South America, of 7 percent in Britain and 13
percent in Hong Kong, Tag Heuer said in a statement.
"Tag Heuer is seizing the opportunity of the recent
appreciation of the Swiss franc to rebalance its international
price policy," it said.
