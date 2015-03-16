WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 16 Canada's Legumex
Walker Inc, which operates a canola-crushing plant in
Washington State, said on Monday that it might sell itself or
make other strategic moves, sending its shares up as much as 16
percent.
Legumex, which is also a major processor of pulse crops such
as lentils and peas, said in a statement that its shares were
undervalued and that two directors had resigned.
The company was not immediately available for further
comment.
Legumex's financial performance has been hampered by railway
congestion limiting delivery of canola seed to its Warden,
Washington, crushing plant and the facility's slow ramp-up to
full production. The Winnipeg-based company posted a loss of
C$13.1 million for the first nine months of 2014 and had C$82.2
million in long-term debt as of Sept. 30.
Shares of Legumex were up 14 percent at C$3.10 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange after rising as high as C$3.16. Still,
the stock is down about 32 percent from a year ago.
Besides selling the company, strategic alternatives could
include financing, a merger or asset sale, Legumex said.
Legumex has fielded inquiries from parties interested in
transactions in certain of the company's markets, Chairman Bruce
Scherr said in a statement.
In October, Legumex struck an agreement calling for grain
handler Scoular Co to procure seed for its canola plant and
market its canola meal and oil.
Canola is crushed mainly to produce vegetable oil, which is
used in cooking and in margarine and salad dressings. Pulse
crops are foods rich in protein.
Legumex owns 84 percent of Pacific Coast Canola, its
Washington crushing plant, with Glencore PLC owning the
rest. Legumex also owns 15 crop processing plants on the
Canadian Prairies and in the U.S. Midwest and China.
Altacorp Capital is Legumex's financial adviser, and Borden
Ladner Gervais is the company's legal adviser.
Legumex said it had no set schedule for evaluating
alternatives.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Lisa
Von Ahn)