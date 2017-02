DUBAI Aug 26 Forces loyal to fugitive Libyan strongman Muammar Gaddafi have bombarded the capital's airport on Friday, damaging a plane, Dubai-based Al Arabiya TV reported.

There was an exchange of gunfire between Gaddafi forces and rebel fighters near the airport, the channel said in a rolling banner headline.

Libyan rebels stormed Tripoli's Abu Salim district, one of the main holdouts of forces loyal to Gaddafi in the capital, after NATO air strikes on a building in the area on Thursday.

(Reporting by Martina Fuchs)