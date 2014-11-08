(Adds quote from court briefing, background on Lyft)

By Dan Levine

SAN FRANCISCO Nov 7 Lyft board members had considered replacing current Chief Executive Officer Logan Green, who was not aware of those talks, according to Lyft's former chief operating officer in a court filing obtained by Reuters on Friday.

Ex-COO Travis VanderZanden eventually left Lyft and became vice president of international growth at rival car service Uber. Lyft sued VanderZanden earlier this week, alleging he improperly kept Lyft's proprietary information after leaving the company, including financial projections.

VanderZanden denied those allegations in the court filings on Friday and disclosed additional details about his departure.

"Unbeknownst to Green, I was engaged in discussions about future options for the CEO position at Lyft with various members of Lyft's board of directors, including the possibility that I would replace Green as CEO of Lyft," VanderZanden said in the filing.

An attorney for Lyft directed inquiries to the company, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Representatives for Uber also did not immediately respond to an inquiry, nor did VanderZanden.

Lyft, whose cars sport giant pink moustaches, is growing fast as on-demand car rides become more popular in urban centers across the country. It remains one of the more visible symbols in Silicon Valley of the so-called on-demand economy, where people call up services at the touch of a smartphone button.

But Lyft has had to grapple with far larger rival Uber, which was valued at $18.2 billion in June and said to be more aggressive in courting drivers and undercutting competitors on price.

Lyft asked a San Francisco judge to issue a temporary restraining order preventing VanderZanden from disclosing any of Lyft's proprietary information.

The case in Superior Court of the State of California, County of San Francisco is Lyft Inc vs. Travis VanderZanden, 14-542554. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)