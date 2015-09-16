PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 31
March 31 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 16 U.S.-based ride-hailing company Lyft Inc and Chinese peer Didi Kuaidi Joint Co have linked their apps, allowing users of each app to hail rides from drivers on the other app while they are in the other country.
Lyft also said Didi had invested $100 million earlier this year as part of its Series E funding along with Carl Icahn, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and Tencent Holdings Ltd .
NEW YORK, March 31 Panera Bread Co on Friday will begin to roll out new labeling of added sugars and calories in sodas and other self-serve fountain beverages, the first such move by a U.S. restaurant chain as food companies face rising demand from consumers to cut back on their use of the sweetener.