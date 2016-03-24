By Heather Somerville and Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, March 24
SAN FRANCISCO, March 24 A U.S. judge questioned
on Thursday whether a proposed class action settlement between
Lyft and its California drivers is fair and raised concerns that
the $12.25 million payment offered by the ride-hailing service
might be too low.
The 2013 lawsuit brought against Lyft by California drivers
contended they should be classified as employees and therefore
entitled to reimbursement for expenses, including gas and
vehicle maintenance. The drivers, who are currently independent
contractors instead of employees, pay those costs themselves.
At a hearing on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria
in San Francisco said he was concerned that the proposed
settlement does not reflect the company's explosive growth in
California over the past few months.
Employment status is critical for the so-called on-demand
technology companies. The case involving Lyft and another class
action lawsuit against larger rival Uber have been closely
followed because a determination that workers are employees
rather than contractors could affect valuations of other
startups.
Chhabria, who did not rule from the bench, must decide
whether the deal is fair for drivers. He will likely issue a
preliminary ruling sometime in the next few weeks.
Lyft agreed to settle the class-action lawsuit in January.
Under the proposed deal, drivers would receive an average of $56
each after attorneys' fees and other expenses, documents show.
During settlement negotiations, attorneys for the plaintiffs
received data from Lyft about its driver population through last
June. Based on that, they valued a potential claim for expense
reimbursement for drivers at $64 million, and then negotiated
the $12.25 million settlement.
However, Lyft later provided updated figures covering the
period through February. That shows California Lyft drivers
would have been entitled to an estimated $126 million in expense
reimbursements had they been employees rather than contractors.
Drivers would have recouped an average of $835 each under a
standard rate for mileage reimbursement set by the U.S.
government, court filings show.
"Shouldn't you have estimated what the value would be
through the entire class period?" Chhabria asked.
Shannon Liss-Riordan, an attorney at law firm Lichten &
Liss-Riordan representing the plaintiffs, acknowledged Lyft's
growth. "Lyft has been exploding over the last few months," she
said.
However, Liss-Riordan also argued that other parts of the
deal benefited drivers, including a provision that prevented
Lyft from summarily terminating drivers.
Lyft attorney James Slaughter said the deal was "beyond
fair."
The Teamsters union and five drivers had formally objected
to the deal, saying it short changed drivers by keeping them as
contractors.
However, Chhabria rejected that argument. Even though
drivers would remain contractors under the settlement, Chhabria
said it would be risky for drivers to proceed with the case.
A jury could ultimately rule that drivers are contractors
and then they would get nothing.
"I just don't understand why they can't reach some type of
settlement agreement, short of reclassification, in light of
that risk," he said.
(Reporting by Heather Somerville and Dan Levine; Editing by
