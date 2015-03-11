SAN FRANCISCO, March 11 A U.S. judge on Wednesday rejected ride-hailing app Lyft's request that its drivers be deemed independent contractors, not employees, ruling that a jury must decide that issue at trial.

The decision, from U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco, comes in a case that could have wide implications for the Silicon Valley sharing economy. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)