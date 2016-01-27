(Adds quote from analyst paragraphs 5-6)
By Dan Levine and Heather Somerville
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 26 Ride-hailing service Lyft
has agreed to settle a proposed class action lawsuit in
California by giving drivers additional workplace protections
but without classifying them as employees, removing a major
threat to its business model.
The settlement agreement, filed late on Tuesday in San
Francisco federal court, provides for Lyft to pay $12.25
million, as well as give drivers notice if they are to be
deactivated from the platform and other benefits.
Lyft and larger rival Uber face separate lawsuits brought on
behalf of drivers who contend they are employees and entitled to
reimbursement for expenses including gas and vehicle
maintenance. The drivers currently pay those costs themselves.
The cases have been closely followed because a determination
that the workers are employees instead of contractors could
affect the valuations for other startups that rely on large
networks of individuals to provide rides, clean houses and other
services.
While the deal will involve some costs for Lyft, classifying
drivers as employees would have been much more expensive and
complicated, said Jan Dawson, chief analyst of Jackdaw Research.
"It looks like Lyft got off fairly lightly here," Dawson
said.
Shannon Liss-Riordan, an attorney for the drivers,
acknowledged that the settlement does not achieve a
reclassification of drivers as employees, but said the benefits
are still significant.
Unlike a separate lawsuit against Uber, which has been
certified as a class action, Liss-Riordan said Lyft's
arbitration agreement with its drivers would have made it
difficult for Lyft drivers to similarly sue as a group.
Additionally, Liss-Riordan said her firm receives many more
complaints from Uber drivers about issues with their pay, and
about being deactivated from the platform.
"We have not been hearing so many concerns from Lyft
drivers, which leads us to believe that Lyft is treating its
drivers with more respect than Uber is treating its drivers,"
Liss-Riordan said.
Uber representatives could not immediately be reached for
comment. Uber is scheduled for a June trial in San Francisco on
whether its drivers are employees or contractors.
As part of the settlement, Lyft has agreed that it can only
deactivate drivers for specific reasons, like low passenger
ratings. Drivers will be given an opportunity to address those
issues before they are deactivated, according to the court
filing.
Lyft also agreed to pay the arbitration expenses for any
driver who wants to challenge their deactivation or disputes
over compensation.
Lyft general counsel Kristin Sverchek said the company is
pleased to resolve the lawsuit on terms that "preserve the
flexibility of drivers to control when, where, and for how long
they drive on the platform".
U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria would have to approve the
deal. A hearing on preliminary approval is currently scheduled
for February 18 in San Francisco.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Miral
Fahmy)