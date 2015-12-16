By Heather Somerville
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 16 Ride-hailing app Lyft has
hired a startup veteran to lead its East Coast operations, the
latest sign the company is ramping up efforts to win over
regulators and beat back competitors in key cities such as New
York.
Evan Cohen, a former executive at Foursquare, a mobile app
that provides recommendations for restaurants and nightlife,
joined San Francisco-based Lyft about a week ago as regional
director of the company's East Coast markets, Lyft told Reuters.
Lyft, which makes a smartphone app that allows passengers to
summon a ride, has opened offices in major East Coast cities
such as Boston and Washington, D.C. in recent years. Cohen will
oversee these cities and is also currently running Lyft's office
in New York, where he will be based.
New York City, where Lyft launched last year, is one of the
most-profitable markets but also among the most highly regulated
for app-based ride services.
"Winning in New York City is both symbolically and
strategically important for both Lyft and Uber," said Jan
Dawson, chief analyst with Jackdaw Research.
But the battle for both companies has been particularly
grueling. The taxi industry has waged some of its most fierce
fights in New York. Mayor Bill de Blasio at one point
threatened, and then backed down from, a proposal to cap the
number of ride-hailing vehicles.
"It is a market that is a regulatory thicket designed to
protect the taxicab business," said Aswath Damodaran, professor
of finance at New York University's Stern School of Business.
New York regulations require that each driver receive a
permit, Cohen said, while most other cities only need the
company to be licensed.
"There's a little bit more friction getting drivers onto our
platform," Cohen said. "We know there is a tremendous
opportunity there for us, but it is a challenging market."
Lyft's market share in New York has tripled since the
summer, which the company points to as progress. But it's
playing catch-up with Uber, which launched there three years
earlier and grew four-fold between July 2014 and July 2015.
Cohen, 45, who grew up in Boston and has spent most of his
professional life in New York, was the sixth full-time employee
at Foursquare. He was chief operating officer until mid-2014,
when he resigned amid the company's attempted turnaround.
"I felt that I had sort of gone through a bunch of cycles
there and was ready for something new," he said.
(Reporting by Heather Somerville; Editing by Alan Crosby)