DUBAI Dec 24 Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding
, the investment firm of billionaire Prince Alwaleed
bin Talal, said on Thursday it had led a group of investors
which bought 5.3 percent of U.S. ride-hailing firm Lyft Inc for
$247.7 million.
Lyft, Uber Technologies Inc's biggest competitor
in the United States, is looking to raise up to $1 billion in a
Series F funding round, according to filing provided by VC
experts earlier this week.
Kingdom, Prince Alwaleed and other parties invested $100
million in the Series F capital increase, with Kingdom taking a
$31 million share, the Saudi firm said in a bourse filing
without naming the other investors.
In addition, Kingdom and Prince Alwaleed invested $147.7
million to acquire preferred shares in Lyft in the secondary
market. Kingdom's share of this invetment was $73.9 million.
Kingdom, which now owns 2.3 percent of Lyft on an as-
converted basis, used existing available funds for the
acquisition, it said.
Lyft, a privately held transportation network company based
in San Francisco, makes a smartphone app that facilitates
peer-to-peer ridesharing by connecting passengers who need a
ride with drivers who have a car.
Kingdom and Alwaleed are major investors in U.S. companies
in the technology and other sectors; together they own more than
5 percent of Twitter Inc.
