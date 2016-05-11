Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
SAN FRANCISCO May 11 Lyft has agreed to pay $27 million to settle a class action lawsuit brought by drivers who claimed they should be deemed employees instead of independent contractors, according to court filings on Wednesday.
A San Francisco federal judge had rejected a previous $12.25 million settlement as too small. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order