BRIEF-Simon Property Group's CEO 2016 total compensation $13.2 mln
* CEO David Simon's 2016 total compensation was $13.2 million versus $14.2 million in 2015 - sec filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2nHgTCw) Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 8 Ride-hailing company Lyft has partnered with Hertz Global Holdings Inc to offer rental cars to its drivers, Oliver Hsiang, Lyft's Vice President of Partnerships, said at a media event on Thursday.
Lyft is also partnering with Shell to offer its drivers less expensive gas, said David Rust, Lyft's head of operations strategy. (Reporting by Heather Somerville; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* CEO David Simon's 2016 total compensation was $13.2 million versus $14.2 million in 2015 - sec filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2nHgTCw) Further company coverage:
MILAN, March 31 Pillarstone Italy said on Friday it had finalised the acquisition of 100 percent of Italy's Premuda and would invest 50 million euros ($53.5 million) to support the relaunch of the troubled shipping company.