MELBOURNE Oct 14 Australia's Lynas Corp
blamed illegal Chinese miners for adding to an
oversupply of rare earths which has driven prices down to
historic lows, while demand from magnet users has weakened due
to uncertainty over global growth.
Lynas is now the only rare earths miner outside China, which
controls about 90 percent of the world's supply, following a
move by U.S. rival Molycorp, now in bankruptcy protection, to
mothball its Mountain Pass mine due to weak prices.
Lynas reported gross sales revenue fell 11 percent to A$46.2
million in the September quarter from the June quarter as
falling prices offset a 14 percent rise in sales volumes to
2,691 tonnes.
Weaker prices were partly due to increasing competition
between legal and illegal rare earths producers in China, said
the company, which mines in Australia and processes the material
at its plant in Malaysia.
"We understand that illegal producers currently represent
almost half of China's rare earths production," it said in its
quarterly activities report.
"As a result, all rare earths producers inside and outside
China are facing extremely challenging conditions."
Lynas said there was a slight recovery in prices at the end
of September and hopes magnet users who have delayed purchases
will be more active in the market in the December quarter,
typically a strong quarter for demand.
Lynas' main products, neodymium and praseodymium, are used
in magnets for motors that drive automated seats and windows in
cars, motors for hybrid vehicles and as magnets in electronic
products, like DVDs and hard disk drives.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Stephen Coates)