SYDNEY, Sept 15 Shares in Australia's Lynas Corp slumped as much as 13 percent on Monday to touch two-month lows after the rare earths miner said it had ceased negotiations with Nomura on debt restructuring.

The company said it remains engaged with existing and potential financiers and investors regarding a restructure of existing debt facilities and other investment opportunities.

Lynas shares recovered slightly and were down 10 percent to A$0.135 at 0014 GMT. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Paul Tait)